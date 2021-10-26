Mike Lucci, Pro Bowl player with Detroit Lions, dies at 81

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Lucci, a Pro Bowl linebacker who played nine seasons with the Detroit Lions, has died. He was 81 years old. Lucci died in Florida after an extended illness. Lucci was drafted by Cleveland but spent most of his 12-year NFL career with the Lions, from 1965-73. Lucci was a native of Ambridge, Pennsylvania. He got a football scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh but transferred and played three seasons at Tennessee. After his NFL career, Lucci was a radio and TV broadcaster and businessman.