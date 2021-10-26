Scottish soccer coaching great Walter Smith dies at 73

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish soccer coaching great Walter Smith has died. He was 73. Smith won 10 league titles with Rangers over two spells and also led the national team. Rangers announced Smith’s death and chairman Douglas Park says the “club legend” had been battling illness. Smith won seven straight Scottish league titles as well as three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups in his first spell at Rangers from 1991-98. He returned in 2007 and won three straight league titles from 2009, five domestic cups and guided Rangers to the UEFA Cup final in 2008. He also coached Everton in the Premier League.