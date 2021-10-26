South Africa wins toss, elects to bowl against West Indies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South Africa has won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champion West Indies in a T20 World Cup Group 1 match. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma says Quinton de Kock made himself unavailable for “personal reasons”, with Reeza Hendricks replacing the opening batsman. Both teams are looking for a first win after being beaten in their opening games in the so-called ‘Group of Death’ that also features England, Australia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. West Indies has brought in leg-spinner Hayden Walsh for fast bowler Obed McCoy.