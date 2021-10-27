Another postseason dud for Fried when Braves need him most

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves lefty Max Fried had a stretch in his first World Series start when he looked like the ace he has been most of the season. But Fried was already down by four runs before he retired 10 batters in a row. Fried allowed six runs while pitching into the sixth inning of a 7-2 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 2. The series is tied a game each going to Atlanta. It was the second consecutive playoff loss for Fried.