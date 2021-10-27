Barcelona fires coach Koeman after poor start to season

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has fired coach Ronald Koeman after the team’s 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league. Club president Joan Laporta informed the Dutch coach of his decision following the match. Barcelona said Koeman “will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday.” He leaves with the club in ninth place in the Spanish league standings with 15 points from 10 matches. Koeman had been under constant pressure after a poor start to the team’s first season without Lionel Messi in nearly two decades. The Argentina star joined Paris Saint-Germain in August.