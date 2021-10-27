Friedman, Dodgers facing decisions on FAs, Bauer this winter

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Friedman is headed into an offseason filled with crucial decisions involving the Los Angeles Dodgers’ big-name free agents, a rebuild of the starting rotation and Trevor Bauer’s future with the team. Bauer went on paid administrative leave in early July under MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy. MLB is conducting its own investigation and has yet to announce any findings. Friedman, the Dodgers president of baseball operations, says whatever MLB decides in its investigation of Bauer, “we’ll have to figure out from there what makes the most sense for us.”