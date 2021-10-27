Rookie goes from Gwinnett hotel to World Series in whirlwind

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Tucker Davidson was in the lobby of a Courtyard Marriott in Gwinnett, Georgia, eating a salad from The Cheesecake Factory and watching the Atlanta Braves play their World Series opener, talking with a Triple-A strength coach and another minor league staffer. Then starting pitcher Charlie Morton got hurt and the Atlanta Braves called up the 25-year-old left-hander as his replacement. Davidson packed, took an Uber and flew to Houston. It was too late for family to join him at Minute Maid Park but they hope to be in Atlanta for Game 3 on Friday.