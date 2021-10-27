World Series notebook: Hey Siri! Rookie center fielder in G2

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie center fielder José Siri is playing in his first World Series game less than two months after making his big league debut on Sept. 3. The only change in Houston’s lineup for Game 2 was the 26-year-old Siri in center instead of Chas McCormick. It is only the fourth game this postseason for Siri. But he’s always the first one out of the dugout cheering and jumping around when something big happens. He was so enthusiastic once that he almost knocked down 72-year-old manager Dusty Baker.