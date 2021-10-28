AC Milan showing its no longer dependent on Ibrahimovic

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Nine wins. One draw. Zero losses. AC Milan has improved on last year’s unbeaten start through 10 matches with one extra victory and one major difference. The team no longer seems completely dependent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The 40-year-old Ibrahimovic has played in only four Serie A matches this season and scored two goals. It’s a sign of maturity for one of the youngest teams in the Italian league. Milan has won six straight and matched its best Serie A start in history. But big tests are coming up with a visit to Jose Mourinho-led Roma on Sunday and the derby with defending champion Inter Milan the following weekend.