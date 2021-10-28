Atlanta star Trae Young speaks out on officiating changes

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta star Trae Young had plenty to say about the officiating after the Hawks lost 122-111 to Washington. Young was one of five players who received a technical foul during the game, and another one was given out for delay of game. There’s a new crackdown this season on non-basketball moves designed to draw contact. Young says he agrees with some of the changes, but there’s still contact that he wants whistled. Young averaged 8.7 free throw attempts a game last season. He’s averaging 4.4 this season after taking only three against the Wizards.