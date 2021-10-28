Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:58 AM

Coming off rout, Patriots look to keep rolling vs. Chargers

By The Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers return from their bye week to host the New England Patriots on Sunday. After defeating the New York Jets 54-13, New England will try to get consecutive wins for the first time this season. Los Angeles’ shaky run defense was an issue again in a 34-6 loss at the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 17. The Patriots handed the Chargers a 45-0 loss last season, with Justin Herbert playing the worst game of his standout rookie campaign.    

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content