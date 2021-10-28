Coming off top game, Giants’ defense faces bigger challenge

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York’ Giants defense was supposed to be their strength heading into 2021. The unit performed well last year under new coordinator Pat Graham and much was expected. It didn’t happen. The Giants had to wait seven weeks for the defense to play an outstanding game. While it might be a cause for hope there’s a new challenge for New York (2-5). The Giants won’t be facing Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers on Monday night. The guys on the other side will be Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and the surprisingly under-performing Kansas City Chiefs (3-4).