Doncic scores 25, Mavs beat Spurs 104-99 after wild swings

By LARRY BUMP

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 10 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-99. The game had some wild swings in the first half before turning into a back-and-forth affair. The Mavericks finally went ahead to stay on Doncic’s alley-oop pass to Dwight Powell for the finish that made it 86-84 with 8:33 left. Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl had double-doubles for the Spurs. San Antonio had a 25-5 run to start the game, before the Mavericks had a 31-4 spurt. The Spurs closed the first half with a 20-11 run, and led after a buzzer-beating 3.