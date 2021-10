East Carolina controls 2nd half, rallies past USF 29-14

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Holton Ahlers passed for 220 yards and began a second-half comeback with a touchdown pass to Audie Omotosho as East Carolina rallied past South Florida 29-14. The Pirates had four unanswered scoring drives after halftime. USF’s Kelly Joiner had an apparent 54-yard touchdown run called back by a holding penalty but gained 103 yards, his fourth career 100-yard game. Katravis Marsh, starting in place of freshman Tim McClain (ankle sprain) completed 15 of 30 passes for 192 yards with three interceptions.