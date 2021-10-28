Hagy, Ramey share lead at wind-blown Bermuda Championship

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brandon Hagy and Chad Ramey played in wind strong enough to keep short putts from going in. And they got off easy at the Bermuda Championship. They each shot 65 to share the lead. The ones who really struggled played in the morning. The wind was so severe that play had to be stopped briefly. Of the 33 scores under par when the first round was suspended, six came from the morning. The best of that group was Greyson Siggs and Austin Eckroat. Patrick Reed holed out from 206 yards after a penalty drop for eagle. He shot 68.