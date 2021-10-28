Skip to Content
McCall leads No. 24 Coastal Carolina to 35-28 win over Troy

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as No. 24 Coastal Carolina rebounded from its first loss of the season, holding on to top Troy 35-28 on Thursday night. McCall connected on scoring throws of 66 yards to Jaivon Heiligh and 71 yards to Braydon Bennett. Yet, the Trojans drew within a touchdown on a catch by Tez Johnson with less than 5 minutes left. It looked like Troy had forced a punt when Coastal defensive tackle took the snap and ran 12 yards for the first down to keep the drive going. 

