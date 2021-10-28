No. 25 BYU takes on former coach Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia

By The Associated Press

Welcome back coach Bronco Mendenhall as he faces his former team for the first time since leaving for the Virginia head coaching job. While at BYU, he recorded five 10-win seasons in his 11 seasons. He also took the Cougars to a bowl game each season he was in charge. But loyalty only runs so deep. Coach Kalani Sitake has taken the reins and run with it. He’s 44-28 since stepping in for Mendenhall. The 25th-ranked Cougars are 4-1 against Power-5 schools this season with wins over Arizona, Utah, Arizona State and Washington State.