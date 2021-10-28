No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Michigan State meet with high stakes

By The Associated Press

No. 6 Michigan plays at No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday at noon. The Wolverines are favored by four points. Much more than bragging rights are at stake for the rivals. The winner will be in position to contend for a Big Ten conference championship and spot in the College Football Playoff. The team that can run the ball better will likely win. Michigan is averaging a Big Ten-best 253.3 yards rushing per game with running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker has run for 997 yards to rank second in the country.