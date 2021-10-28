Ohtani voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association. Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper was voted National League outstanding player. Toronto infielder Marcus Semien was selected Marvin Miller man of the year, given to a player whose leadership inspires others. Mark Belanger, the first former player hired by the union, was given the Curt Flood Award for advancement of players’ rights and devotion to the union. Belanger, a former big leaguer shortstop, died in 1998.