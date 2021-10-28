Panthers lose 5th-round pick Nixon to season-ending injury

The Associated Press

The Panthers have placed rookie fifth-round draft choice Daviyon Nixon on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury. The defensive tackle hurt his knee during practice. Nixon has played in all seven games this season as a backup and has nine tackles, two quarterback hits and a half sack. Carolina’s roster stands at 50 players, but the team is expected to get cornerback Stephon Gilmore back from the PUP list this week while defensive backs Juston Burris and Myles Hartsfield are expected to return from injured reserve.