Colts defense faces daunting task of taking down Henry

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard knows the challenge. The Colts defense must repeatedly get bruising Tennessee running back Derrick Henry on the ground. No, it won’t be easy. It never is. Henry has piled up four straight 100-yard games against a defense that has only allowed one other 100-yard runner since 2018. On Sunday, they’re going back at it — in another meaningful contest that could help determine the AFC South winner.