Butler has 27, Heat make 21 3s and route Grizzlies 129-103

CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Tyler Herro added 22 and the Miami Heat used a strong shooting performance to rout the Memphis Grizzlies 129-103. Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry scored 15 points each, Lowry added eight assists as the Heat made 21 3-pointers, one short of the franchise record set last May at Milwaukee. Ja Morant and De’Anthony Melton led the Grizzlies with 20 points each, Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and Kyle Anderson scored 13.