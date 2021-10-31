Herbert can’t solve Pats’ zone D in 2nd straight rough game

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert is in a rough patch for the first time in his ascendant NFL career. Back-to-back opponents with cagey veteran coaching staffs put him there. The Chargers’ gifted second-year quarterback had a Halloween nightmare against Bill Belichick’s Patriots defense, going 18 of 35 for 223 yards with two TDs and two interceptions in Los Angeles’ 27-24 loss to New England. Herbert was on his way to a career-low in yards passing and completion percentage before he threw for 80 yards on the Chargers’ final drive. It wasn’t enough for the Chargers to avoid their first losing streak under coach Brandon Staley.