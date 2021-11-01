FIFA wraps second set of visits to potential World Cup hosts

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — FIFA and CONCACAF are inching closer to making the final call on which cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico will host matches for the 2026 World Cup, with decisions expected sometime next spring. The FIFA and CONCACAF delegation has wrapped up its second set of site visits in Seattle, which is seen as one of the strongest candidates for hosting matches. FIFA chief tournaments and events officer Colin Smith says all site visits should be completed by the end of November, with a decision expected sometime toward the end of March or early April.