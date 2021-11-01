George scores 32, Clippers rally late in 4th to beat Thunder

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 32 points, Reggie Jackson added 15 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a nine-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 99-94. The Clippers trailed 91-82 after Josh Giddey’s jumper with 2:44 remaining before closing on a 16-3 run to improve to 2-4. George, who also had nine rebounds and seven assists, scored eight points during the surge, including a 10-footer with 1:08 left to give LA a 93-92 lead, its first since early in the first quarter. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points, including 15 in the third quarter for Oklahoma City, which led by 16 in the second.