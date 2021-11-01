Giants put Coughlin on IR, bring back Robinson from PUP list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The New York Giants put linebacker Carter Coughlin on injured reserve and activated cornerback Aaron Robinson off the PUP list amid of series of defensive roster moves ahead of their Monday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants also promoted linebackers Trent Harris and Benardrick McKinney from the practice squad while signing defensive back Steve Parker from the practice squad before the matchup at rainy Arrowhead Stadium.