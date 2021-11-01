No. 12 Auburn, Nix thriving since second-half benching

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Bo Nix has turned around his _ and perhaps Auburn’s _ football season since watching from the sideline as his backup helped prevent an embarrassing upset. The Tigers’ once-struggling quarterback has turned in perhaps the best stretch of his career for the 12th-ranked Tigers since getting benched in that Georgia State game. Nix has completed 77% of his passes the past two games against Arkansas and No. 15 Mississippi for 568 yards with three touchdowns both passing and rushing.