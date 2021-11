PARIS (AP) — Britain’s Cameron Norrie stayed in contention for one of the two remaining ATP Finals spots by cruising past Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the Paris Masters. Sebastian Korda of the United States upset 13th-seeded Aslan Karatsev while Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, Ilya Ivashka of Belarus and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia also advanced to the second round.