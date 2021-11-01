Penguins’ Pettersson, Ruhwedel positive for COVID-19

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel have entered the COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the coronavirus. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan says Pettersson is symptomatic, while Ruhwedel is so far asymptomatic. The two defensemen are the fifth and sixth Penguin players to enter the COVID-19 protocol this season. Defenseman Kris Letang, who was symptomatic after testing positive, has been cleared to return.