Ravens LB Malik Harrison struck by stray bullet in Cleveland

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison is recovering after being hit by a stray bullet in his left calf at what the team described as a gathering on Sunday night in Cleveland. The Ravens released a statement saying only that Harrison’s injury is “non-life-threatening.” The 23-year-old was treated at a hospital. He’s been in touch with the Ravens’ medical staff and is expected to return to Maryland. It’s not yet known if Harrison’s injury will affect his playing status. The Ravens had their bye last week. They’ll host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.