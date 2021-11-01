Saints QB Winston’s season over because of major knee injury

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says quarterback Jameis Winston has been diagnosed with torn knee ligaments that will end his season. Payton says an MRI on Monday showed a torn anterior cruciate ligament and damage to the medial collateral ligament in Winston’s left knee. Winston was injured early in the second quarter of New Orleans’ 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. Winston was scrambling when he was pulled down from behind by linebacker Devin White. Payton says he intends to stick with the three remaining healthy quarterbacks on the Saints roster: Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and rookie Ian Book.