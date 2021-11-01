Vasilevskiy, Cirelli help Lightning end Capitals’ streak

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves, Anthony Cirelli had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Washington 3-2 to end the Capitals’ eight-game season-opening point streak. Tampa Bay also got goals from Alex Killorn and Brayden Point. Brett Leason got his first NHL goal and Conor Sheary also scored for the the Capitals. Vitek Vanecek stopped 23 shots. Washington star Alex Ovechkin had his season-opening eight-game point streak end. He remains two goals away from tying Brett Hull, who has 741, for fourth place all-time.