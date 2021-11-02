Antonio Conte back in Premier League as Tottenham manager

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has hired Antonio Conte as its third manager in seven months. The moves hands a return to the Premier League for the title winner with Chelsea. Conte’s contract runs through the end of the 2022-23 season with an option to extend. Conte arrives a day after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired. Nuno was dismissed for losing half of his 10 Premier League matches in charge. Conte has been out of work since leaving Inter Milan after winning Serie A in May. He previously won the Premier League title and the FA Cup in his two seasons at Chelsea before leaving in 2018.