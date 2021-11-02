Bayern coach Nagelsmann back after 4 games out with virus

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann will return to the bench against Benfica in the Champions League after missing four games with the coronavirus. Bayern says Nagelsmann has taken charge of a training session nearly two weeks after he had to step aside hours before the team’s last Champions League game. Bayern initially cited a “flu-like infection” and said a day later that Nagelsmann tested positive for the coronavirus. Bayern won that game at Benfica 4-0 and a draw in the return match will be enough to secure a place in the knockout stages.