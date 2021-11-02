Bayern, Juventus through to Champions League knockout rounds

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored a hat trick on his 100th Champions League appearance to lead Bayern Munich into the last-16 with a 5-2 rout of Benfica. Juventus has also booked its place in the knockout rounds with a 4-2 win over Zenit St. Petersburg. They’re the first teams to progress this year with two games to spare. Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Atalanta. Barcelona had goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen to thank for securing a nervy 1-0 win at Dynamo Kiev. Hakim Ziyech’s goal was enough for the defending champion Chelsea to beat Malmo 1-0.