Cara Black leads fan vote for Tennis Hall of Fame

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Former No. 1-ranked doubles player Cara Black has gained the highest tally in the fan vote for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Black will get a boost to her support from the official voting group. Black is from Zimbabwe and is the first African-born woman nominated for the tennis Hall. She won five women’s doubles Grand Slam titles and another five major trophies in mixed doubles. Black gets three bonus percentage points added to her vote total. Flavia Pennetta was next in the fan vote and gets two bonus points.