Salzburg’s Champions League push stalls in loss to Wolfsburg

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Salzburg has been made to wait to secure qualification for the Champions League knockout rounds after losing 2-1 at Wolfsburg. A win would have made Salzburg the first Austrian club in the last 16 since Sturm Graz in the 2000-01 season but instead Lukas Nmecha scored the winning goal for Wolfsburg to reignite its own bid to qualify from Group G. It was the first European game for new Wolfsburg coach Florian Kohfeldt.