Steelers trade veteran LB Ingram to Chiefs for 2022 pick

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft. The teams made the announcement hours before the NFL’s trade deadline. The move gives Kansas City’s struggling defense some much-needed help, though Ingram did sit out Pittsburgh’s win over Cleveland on Sunday with what the team called a groin injury. The 32-year-old Ingram spent the first nine years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers before signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in July.