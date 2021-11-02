Villarreal ignores speculation over coach to beat Young Boys

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal has beaten Young Boys 2-0 to join Manchester United at the top of its Champions League group and increase its chances of advancing to the knockout rounds. Étienne Capoue scored in the first half and Arnaut Danjuma sealed the victory near the end to give the Spanish club its second consecutive win over Young Boys following a 4-1 victory in Switzerland. The home victory came amid reports that Villarreal coach Unai Emery is on the verge of leaving to join English Premier League club Newcastle. The result left the Europa League champions with seven points in Group F along with leader United. The English club drew 2-2 at Atalanta. Villarreal next hosts United. Young Boys hosts Atalanta.