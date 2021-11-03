Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:01 PM

Bean scores 2nd goal in OT, Blue Jackets beat Avs 5-4

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Jake Bean scored twice, including the winner 1:12 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rebounded after surrendering a two-goal lead, beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-4. Bean skated in and lined a shot past Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson as the Blue Jackets improved to 4-0 in games decided after regulation. Cole Sillinger scored twice and Boone Jenner added a goal for the Blue Jackets, who finished their three-game trip with a 2-1 mark. Down 4-2 in the third, Colorado got a goal from J.T. Compher with 3:26 remaining and tied it on Bowen Byram’s second goal of the game with 52 seconds remaining. Logan O’Connor also scored for Colorado.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content