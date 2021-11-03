Brunson, Doncic spark rally as Mavericks top Spurs, 109-108

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Luka Donic had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the San Antonio Spurs 109-108. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 points for Dallas. Dejounte Murray scored 23 points and Devin Vassell had a season-high 21 for the Spurs, who have lost six of seven since a season-opening victory. Brunson gave Dallas a 101-96 lead with 3 minutes remaining by scoring five points in 32 seconds, including a three-point play. After the Spurs closed to 103-102, Brunson hit a step-back, 13-foot jumper and two free throws in the final 30 seconds.