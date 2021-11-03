Durant scores 32, Nets hit 22 3s in 117-108 win over Hawks

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 32 points and led the spurt that broke open the game late in the third quarter, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-108 for their third straight victory. Durant had 13 points in a 20-4 run to end the third that turned a tie game into a 16-point Nets lead going to the fourth. Joe Harris made six 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and James Harden had 16 points and 11 assists. De’Andre Hunter made all six 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Hawks. Trae Young had 21 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, but shot just 6 for 22.