Emery ends Newcastle rumors, says he’s staying at Villarreal

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Unai Emery has put an end to rumors about him joining Newcastle and says he will stay as coach with Villarreal despite interest from the English club. Emery says he is grateful for being considered for the Newcastle job but is “even more grateful” for being able to continue with the Spanish club. The former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain coach told Villarreal club president Fernando Roig about his decision to stay after the team’s 2-0 home win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday. Newcastle fired coach Steve Bruce last month.