No race-day meds, strict whip rules at Breeders’ Cup

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — All 14 Breeders’ Cup races this weekend at Del Mar will be run without race-day medication. It’s an expansion from last year, when races for 2-year-olds in the world championships prohibited the antibleeding medication Lasix on race day. Jockeys will have to follow strict whip rules enacted in California last year that limit how many times they may strike their horse. The most scrutinized trainer at the two-day event is Bob Baffert. In order to participate, he agreed to unprecedented screening and testing of his eight runners at his own expense. It’s the result of Baffert having five medication violations in the last year.