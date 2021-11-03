Odell Beckham Jr. excused from Browns practice amid drama

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice, a day after his father caused a stir by sharing a video of quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing passes to his son. Beckham’s future with the Browns has reached a pivotal moment after 2 1/2 seasons. Coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to speak to reporters before practice. As Tuesday’s trade deadline neared, Odell Beckham Sr. shared an 11-minute video on Instagram titled: “Odell Beckham is Always Open for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.” The montage of plays showed Beckham not being thrown the ball by Mayfield. Their lack of a connection has been an ongoing issue since Beckham arrived in a 2019 trade.