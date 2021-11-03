Russia in BJK Cup semis, eliminates defending champ France

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Russia has eliminated defending champion France to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup. Russia needed only one win from the best-of-three match against France to advance from Group A and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova delivered it. The 12th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova rallied to beat Alize Cornet 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to earn the semifinal spot. Russia will play the winner of Group C where the United States faces Spain later Wednesday.