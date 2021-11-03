Young tackles providing added push for No. 23 Penn State

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Dvon Ellies and Coziah Izzard starred for crosstown Maryland high school teams not long ago. They recently learned they can do more together. The Penn State defensive tackles have been asked to play bigger roles for the No. 23 Nittany Lions. Since hulking tackle PJ Mustipher suffered a season-ending leg injury at Iowa on Oct. 9, the two former standout recruits have helped Penn State rediscover some of the nastiness that the 330-pound Mustipher provided up front.