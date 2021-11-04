After losses, crucial matchup ahead for Bengals, Browns

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The underachieving Cleveland Browns get a chance to regain some confidence in a crucial AFC North matchup Sunday with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals will be trying to rebound from a baffling loss to the then one-win New York Jets. A victory by the Bengals would keep them in contention for first place with the Baltimore Ravens. A win by the Browns could be a turning point in the season for a hobbled and underperforming team.