Injuries force key receivers to be inactive for Jets, Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets will both be missing starting receivers for their prime-time game. Indy has deactivated four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton after he entered the concussion protocol on Sunday. The Jets will be without Corey Davis. He had been listed as doubtful with a hip injury. Starting quarterback Zach Wilson also will be out with an injured knee. Mike White will start in place of Wilson and will be backed up by Josh Johnson after Joe Flacco was deactivated.