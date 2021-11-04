Maryland seeks bowl eligibility against No. 22 Penn State

By The Associated Press

Maryland hasn’t played in the postseason since 2016, but the Terrapins have a chance to become bowl eligible with a victory over No. 22 Penn State this weekend. Penn State is trying to avoid back-to-back losses in a series the Nittany Lions have dominated. Maryland won last year’s meeting 35-19, but that was just the third win in 44 meetings against Penn State for the Terrapins. Before last year’s loss, Penn State was having little trouble with Maryland, winning the previous three meetings 66-3, 38-3 and 59-0.